BJP's Assam gamble: Fresh faces, turncoats displace party heavyweights in 88-candidate list

In a surprise move to bring in new faces, the BJP in Assam has decisively dropped several prominent party leaders and sitting MLAs to make room for turncoats and a significant number of women leaders.

The BJP released its first list of 88 candidates on Thursday (March 19) for the April 9 Assam Assembly elections, which left many heavyweights and veterans and other party members in a state of shock.

Among those dropped are cabinet minister Nandita Gorlosa, former state BJP president Siddhartha Bhattacharyya, and deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin. Their exclusion has sparked a stir and quiet discussions within party circles, as many expected them to be renominated.

Several other sitting MLAs have also been dropped. These include Pramod Borthakur (Biswanath), Hemanga Thakuria (Palashbari), Bidya Sing Engleng (Diphu), Dar Sing Ronghang (Howraghat), Rupsing Teron (Baithalangso), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Hojai), Diganta Ghatowal (Behali), Dipanyan Chakraborty (Silchar), Ajay Kumar Ray (Bijni), Ganesh Limbu (Barchala) and Amiya Kumar Bhuyan (Bihpuria).

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, contesting from his stronghold of Jalukbari for a sixth term, remains the face of the campaign. The party’s decision to accommodate high-profile Congress turncoats like Pradyut Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah (who will contest from Bihpuria) suggests a strategy of emptying the Opposition to secure a comfortable third consecutive term.

Big surprise

One of the biggest surprises in the BJP's list has been the high-profile inclusion of Pradyut Bordoloi, who had switched from the Congress to the BJP just a day earlier. He has been fielded from the high-profile Dispur constituency.

Also read: Bordoloi exit : Has Congress lost the plot in Assam?

Known for his strong grassroots connections in Nagaon Lok Sabha, where he won twice as a Congressman (2019, 2024), he will contest the assembly polls from Dispur, a seat that falls under the Guwahati Lok Sabha.

Just ahead of the Assam Assembly election, Bordoloi defected to to the BJP, after tendering his resignation to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, ending his lifelong association with the Congress party amid allegations of internal mistreatment.

Bitter dissensions surface

This move of accommodating turncoat Bordoloi, comes at the cost of sitting MLA Atul Bora, who has been denied a ticket this time. Therefore, the Dispur seat, may be all set to see an interesting contest. Sources indicated that sitting MLA Atul Bora, upset over the party’s decision to field Bordoloi, is likely to enter the fray as an independent candidate or support the Congress candidate Mira Borthakur.

If that happens, it could split the votes in the prestigious constituency. Another aspirant, Jayanta Kumar Das also threatened to launch a new political party in the state to fight the poll against BJP.

There is also murmuring within sections of BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), particularly over the Guwahati Central seat. The BJP has fielded Vijay Kumar Gipra there, even as sitting AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita had reportedly switched over to the BJP hoping for the ticket.

Sources said that AGP grassroots workers are unhappy with the seat allocations and potential marginalisation in certain areas as well.

Inclusion of women

Meanwhile, another key feature of the BJP's list of 88 candidates for the April 9 Assam Assembly elections is that it features 6 women, including cabinet minister Ajanta Neog.

Also read: Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP after quitting Congress ahead of Assembly polls

Though, the party has dropped leaders and sitting MLAs, at the same time, the party has tried to bring in new faces, particularly women candidates.

Apart from senior leader and cabinet minister Ajanta Neog, the BJP has fielded Nilima Devi from Mangaldoi, Niso Terangpi from Diphu, Rupali Langthasa from Haflong, Madhavi Das from Birsing Jarua and Jyotishna Kalita from Chamaria, Phani Talukdar from Bhavanipur, Suman Harapriya from Hajo, Nihar Ranjan Das (Dholai) and Mihir Kanti Some (Udarbond).