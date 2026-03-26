BJP-TMC clash turns violent in Bengal’s South 24 Parganas, police personnel injured

Kolkata, Mar 26 (PTI) Clashes broke out between BJP and TMC supporters during an election campaign by a saffron party candidate in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, with several police personnel also coming under attack while trying to control the situation.

Eight people were detained in connection with the incident as raids were continuing in the area, an official said.

While both sides accused each other of being responsible for the clash, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal sought a report about it from the police.

A sub-inspector-ranked police officer and three-four political party workers were beaten up during the clash as lathi-wielding men were seen chasing them on the busy road in Basanti Bazar area.

Sub-inspector Sourav Guha received a head injury and had several stitches, the official said.

Trouble began when BJP candidate from Basanti (SC) seat Bikash Sardar was campaigning in the area for the assembly polls to be held in the constituency on April 29, the second and final phase, the official said.

Tension flared after BJP workers allegedly objected to the video recording of the campaign by TMC supporters who had assembled by the roadside, and a heated argument soon escalated into a physical confrontation, the official said.

"As police intervened to disperse the crowd and restore order, the situation turned worse, and some personnel including the SI were attacked," the official said.

He said eight people were detained but did not specify their political identity.

Sardar claimed, "TMC goons carried out an unprovoked attack on our workers when we were peacefully campaigning in the area. Police were inactive." Taking a serious view of the incident, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal asked for a report from the police top brass and wanted to know whether central forces were already in place when trouble began in the area.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya said the brazen attack on his party workers showed how the ruling TMC has crushed all democratic principles in West Bengal and unleashed a reign of fear and terror to crush political dissent.

"We call upon the EC to take a serious note of the incident. TMC should know they cannot get away with all these," Bhattacharya said.

TMC leaders, however, accused the BJP of instigating the violence.

"The situation is now under control, and further investigation is underway," the officer added. PTI

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