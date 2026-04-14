BJP promises Rs 2,000 aid for women, 3 free LPG cylinders in TN manifesto

A monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 to all women heads of households and a one-time sum of Rs 10,000 to every household along with three LPG cylinders free of cost, each on the occasions of Pongal, Tamil Puthandu and Deepavali were promised in the BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections, released on Tuesday (April 14).

Alliance pitch and cultural signalling

The ruling party at the Centre, which has allied with the AIADMK, is contesting 27 seats in Tamil Nadu as a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It has also promised to declare Thaipoosam as the state festival to honour Lord Murugan and ensure the resumption of the tradition of lighting the Karthigai Deepam at the Thiruparankundram Hilltop.

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The development comes after Justice Swaminathan's order stating that the ceremonial lamp be lit on the Deepa Thoon (lamp pillar) located atop the Thiruparankundram hill.

Rail network expansion plans

The saffron party’s manifesto also sets out an ambitious reworking of Tamil Nadu’s rail grid, tying infrastructure expansion to smoother land acquisition with what it calls fair compensation.

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Among the projects listed are High Speed Rail Corridors linking Chennai with Bengaluru and Hyderabad, a Coimbatore–Tiruppur–Salem RRTS line, and a semi-urban rail stretch between Villupuram and Chennai.

It has further proposed a Hydro Power Train initiative and the introduction of new Sleeper Vande Bharat services connecting Chennai with Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Women’s safety and economic measures

As for women’s safety and economic participation, the manifesto outlines a mix of policing and financial measures. It speaks of tightening response mechanisms to crimes against women through zero-FIR registration across jurisdictions, protection frameworks for victims and witnesses, and dedicated fast-track courts for serious offences, including sexual crimes.

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The plan also includes full CCTV coverage in buses, schools and universities to eliminate blind spots, alongside what it describes as more efficient use of the Nirbhaya Fund. In parallel, the party has pledged interest-free loans of up to RS 50 lakh for women-led cooperatives, self-help groups and MSMEs engaged in manufacturing, along with a 20 per cent reservation in government procurement.

Attack on DMK, electoral confidence

"I wish everyone a Happy Tamil New Year on behalf of the BJP. In Tamil Nadu, a fascist, anti-people, and family rule is going on. With various strategies to defeat the DMK in the upcoming elections, the mega alliance led by the NDA will form the government after the elections,” said State BJP president Nainar Nagendran.

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“The DMK has not properly fulfilled even a single promise. The deteriorating law and order situation and the increasing crimes against women are examples of their rule. The AIADMK has already released its manifesto, and now we have released ours. The NDA will definitely form the government,” he added.

Alignment with AIADMK promises

The announcements track closely with commitments already made by its ally, the AIADMK. That manifesto had proposed a monthly assistance of RS 2,000 for women heads of households, alongside expanded benefits for ration card holders, including pulses in addition to rice and the distribution of refrigerators.

It also pledged to widen the free bus travel scheme to include men and to provide three LPG cylinders annually to every ration cardholder.