Assam Assembly elections: CM Himanta, Opposition leaders to file nominations today

Guwahati, Mar 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several prominent candidates of both the ruling BJP and opposition parties like the Congress will file their nomination papers on Friday for the assembly polls.

Sarma, contesting from Jalukbari, will file his nomination at the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election office here.

He will hold a rally from the Veterinary Field in Khanapara to the Election Office in Hengrabari, approximately 5.6 km away, before filing his papers.

''Inviting everyone to join the rally from Khanapara Veterinary Field to DC Office, Kamrup (M), as I file my nomination for #AssamElections2026. Your blessings will power up my journey and inspire me to carry forward the responsibility entrusted by the people of Assam,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

Sarma has represented Jalukbari under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency since 2001 and will bid to retain it for the sixth consecutive term in the forthcoming polls.

He first contested this seat in 1996, losing to late AGP leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan by 17,000 votes, but wrested the seat from him in 2001, winning by a margin of 10,000 votes.

The leader of the opposition in the assembly Debabrata Saikia will also file his nomination papers from Nazira, a constituency represented by him since 2011. Before that, both his late father and chief minister Hiteswar Saikia and mother Hemoprava Saikia had won from that seat .

Former Rajya Sabha member and senior Congress leader Ripun Bora will file his papers from Barchalla assembly constituency in North Assam.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi are also likely to file their nomination for Khowang and Sivasagar assembly constituencies, respectively.

The AJP is part of the Congress-led coalition in the state, while the pre-poll alliance negotiations between the grand old party and the Raijor Dal have failed.

The last date for filing nomination papers is March 23, while scrutiny of papers will be held the next day, and the last date of withdrawal is March 26.

Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4. PTI

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