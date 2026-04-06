As long as DMK is in power, there will be no three-language policy in TN: CM Stalin

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the contentious “three-language formula” has become the subject of a verbal duel between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with the DMK president making clear that the three-language policy would not be implemented in the state as long as his party is in power.

Stalin also dubbed the three-language formula a ploy to impose Hindi on the people of Tamil Nadu. “As long as the DMK is in power, we will not allow the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu. The chances of victory look excellent. We will win all 234 constituencies,” Stalin said on Sunday (April 5).

Stalin’s response to policy push

The development comes a day after Stalin, responding to Pradhan’s post on X, wherein he defended the three-language formula, stated that in reality the policy is an attempt to weaken India’s linguistic diversity and turn it into a homogenised 'One India' framework.

Also Read: Stalin terms CBSE’s three-language policy a ‘covert mechanism’ to impose Hindi

Earlier, Pradhan maintained that the new education policy is intended to expand linguistic access rather than restrict it, rejecting the suggestion that Hindi is being made compulsory.

Describing the framework as one that encourages broader language learning, he said it does not prescribe Hindi as mandatory. “Portraying multilingualism as a threat is misplaced. Tamil is not weakened by the learning of additional languages; it is enriched when its speakers are multilingual, confident and linguistically empowered,” he wrote on X.

Centre-State face-off over ‘Hindi-imposition’

Stalin, however, pushed back, calling Pradhan’s assertion that there is no Hindi imposition “plainly dishonest.” He argued that the policy's structure leaves little room for genuine choice, particularly when financial allocations are tied to compliance.

“The claim that there is ‘no Hindi imposition’ is plainly dishonest. When a policy structurally corners non-Hindi-speaking states like Tamil Nadu into adopting a third language with little real choice, and when crucial education funding is tied to compliance, it ceases to be a matter of choice,” he said.

Also Read: BJP tried to trigger violence in TN, DMK foiled its plans, Stalin says at Trichy poll rally

Stalin also alleged that the Union government was effectively penalising Tamil Nadu by holding back funds due under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, linking the delay to the state’s refusal to accept what he described as Hindi imposition.

“It is nothing short of audacity to illegally withhold a humongous sum of ₹2,200 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, effectively penalising Tamil Nadu for refusing to accept Hindi imposition. These are not discretionary grants but funds that rightfully belong to the people of Tamil Nadu, collected through taxes; they cannot be weaponised as a tool of coercion,” the CM added.

Pradhan rejects allegations

Responding to the criticism, Pradhan accused Stalin of stoking unnecessary apprehension among the public, reiterating that the policy does not mandate Hindi and allows flexibility for states and students.

“M.K. Stalin is doing politics. The National Education Policy nowhere says that only Hindi will be taught. In every state, the mother tongue will be taught. In addition, students can choose another Indian language. They just want to create fear. No language is being imposed on anyone under any scheme,” Pradhan said.