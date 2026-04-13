Forget Singapore, Stalin should first make Mylapore like Mylapore: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chennai, Apr 13 (PTI) Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP candidate for the Mylapore constituency in the April 23 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, on Monday launched a sharp attack on the DMK-led government, describing the area’s infrastructure as “very pathetic”.

“M K Stalin used to say, ‘I will turn Chennai into Singapore.’ He should at least make Mylapore like Mylapore; right now, it is in a pathetic condition,” Soundararajan said.

Speaking to PTI Videos after campaigning in Ambedkar Nagar, she said the reality of the constituency’s condition was far worse than she had initially expected. She noted that several lanes in the area are so narrow that neither cars nor autorickshaws can enter, forcing her to travel by two-wheeler.

“When I started my campaign, I did not know that the situation in Mylapore was in such a bad state. Today, I went to Ambedkar Nagar. Even an auto cannot enter; it is a long lane. So I went on a two-wheeler. The situation is very pathetic,” she said.

The BJP leader also pointed to a public toilet that was demolished five years ago and has not been rebuilt despite assurances from the previous MLA.

She criticised Chief Minister M K Stalin for failing to clear garbage dumps and provide promised housing, saying residents are currently struggling with overflowing sewage and a lack of drinking water.

Addressing tensions between the union and state governments, Soundararajan defended Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, stating that central schemes such as the Kisan Credit Card and crop insurance are superior to state-level initiatives.

She accused the CM of "misleading voters" by portraying the Centre as "anti-farmer for electoral gains." “Because this is election time, to get votes, the CM is portraying the Central government as being against farmers,” she claimed.

On the recent transfer of senior police officials by the Election Commission, she dismissed protests by DMK leaders such as T R Baalu, stating that the Commission has the authority to transfer any officer to ensure a fair electoral process.

She added that the DMK’s reaction indicates the party is “shaky” and lacks confidence ahead of the polls.

Soundararajan also said that senior BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and J P Nadda, would soon visit Tamil Nadu to strengthen the party’s campaign. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)