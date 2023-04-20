Young Indians to host Y20 event at Chennai’s Ethiraj College on April 24

The programme will facilitate a dialogue between young Indian achievers and business enterprises that mentor entrepreneurs

Young Indians (Yi), in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is planning to host Y20 programmes across the country as a curtain raiser to G20.

The Yi Chennai Chapter is organising a Y20 programme at Ethiraj College for Women in Chennai on April 24, 2023 (Monday). The event will be attended by over 600 participants, 10-plus panellists and several delegates from Yi and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Advertisement

The event will be held at the Main Auditorium on the campus of co-host Ethiraj College, from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm, according to the CII.

The programme theme is: ‘The Future of Work’. It will look at building an ecosystem for business and working toward Industry 4.0, facilitating a dialogue between young Indian achievers and business networking organisations that mentor entrepreneurs.