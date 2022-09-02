Maharashtra CET 2022 PCB, PCM answer key released

Those who appeared for the exam can now download the CET answer keys for PCB/PCM group from the official MHT CET website, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra (CET CELL), has released the Maharashtra CET 2022 answer key for the PCB/PCM group.

Those who appeared for the exam can now download the CET answer keys for PCB/PCM group from the official MHT CET website, mhtcet2022.mahacet.org.

Candidate’s answer sheet has been uploaded along with the question paper and response sheet.

The MHT CET 2022 exam was conducted for the PCM group from August 5 to 11. The exam for the PCB group was conducted from August 12 to 20. Students can raise queries till September 4, till 5 pm.

The exam was conducted at the state level to induct students to UG professional courses in engineering, pharmacy and agricultural education.

Steps to download the answer key-