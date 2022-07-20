IGNOU TEE June 2022 hall ticket released; here’s how to download

The Term End Examination (TEE) is scheduled to begin on July 22 and end on September 5.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the admit card for June 2022 Term End Examination (TEE). Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the university’s official website www.ignou.ac.in.

The Term End Examination (TEE) is scheduled to begin on July 22 and end on September 5.

It will be conducted in two shifts – morning and evening. The morning shift will begin at 10 am and conclude by 1 pm, and the evening one is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Steps to download the hall ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website www.ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link, ‘Download TEE Hall Ticket 2022′.

Step 3: Enter your enrollment number and date of birth in the space provided.

Step 4: Download your IGNOU TEE Hall Ticket.