ICSI CS Results 2022: Professional result declared; here’s how to check

The CS Executive exam 2022 and CS Professional exam 2022 were conducted by the ICSI from June 1 to 10

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the CS Result 2022 on Thursday (August 25) for the candidates who appeared for the Professional programme.

While the results of the Professional programme have been released at 11 am, the results for the Executive programme will be declared at 2 pm.

The candidates can check their results along with the break-up of marks on the institute’s website www.icsi.edu

Candidates will need their application number, registration number, and date of birth to access the CS result for the June session.

The official website of ICSI said that no physical copy of the result will be made available.

“Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of Executive Programme Examination will be uploaded on the website of the Institute www.icsi.edu immediately after the declaration of the result for downloading by Candidates for their reference, use and records. No physical copy of the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be issued,” read a notice on the ICSI website.

However, the website stated that the marks statement for Professional Programme Examination will be despatched to the Candidates at their registered address soon after the declaration of the result. In case the physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, the website read that such candidates may contact the Institute.

In order to qualify for the exam, the candidates are required to secure at least 40% marks in each subject and 50% marks aggregate marks.

Steps to check your results:

Go to the official website – icsi.edu

Once you land on the homepage, click on CS Professional, CS Executive Result link that will direct you to a new webpage

On the new webpage, enter your ID and password

The CS Executive, Professional exam results will get displayed on the screen

Download the results and take out prints for future reference.

As per the website, the next examination for the Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from December 21 to December 30, for which the online examination enrollment form together with the requisite examination fee shall be submitted from August 26 onwards.

ICSI is the only recognised professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries in India. It is a premier national professional body set up under an act of Parliament, the Company Secretaries Act, 1980.