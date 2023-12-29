Yearender 2023: Indian cricket shines but biggest silverware eludes again

The Indian cricket team dominated across formats in 2023, and Virat Kohli once again stamped his authority as the world’s best ODI batter of his generation, but an ICC title again eluded – twice this year.

When Indian cricketers and their passionate fans look back at the year 2023, they will only think of that day – November 19, and what happened at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was heartbreak for millions of Indian fans, and the Rohit Sharma-led squad as they faltered at the final hurdle in the ICC World Cup 2023. Some of the players were in tears as India’s brilliant undefeated streak was halted by Australia in the title clash in front of 90,000-plus spectators.

Kohli scores record 50th ODI ton

Despite the loss in the final, India were outstanding throughout the World Cup 2023. They strung together 10 successive wins, steamrolling opponent after opponent, from Chennai to Mumbai. But, on the big day, batting let them down.

World Cup 2023 will not only be remembered for Team India’s brilliant performances but also for Kohli’s batting. It was during the 10-team tournament that he broke Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries. And, that too in front of the batting legend, at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

In the World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand, Kohli brought up his 50th ODI ton to go past Tendulkar. Earlier in the tournament, he had equalled Tendulkar with his 49th three-figure mark in 50-over internationals.

Kohli’s record-breaking batting did not end there. He eclipsed another record held by Tendulkar (673 runs – most at one World Cup) as the right-hander from Delhi became the first batter in ODI World Cup history to score more than 700 runs in a single edition. Kohli finished the tournament with 765 runs (3 hundreds) and won the Player-of-the-tournament award.

Apart from Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma (597 runs) and Mohammed Shami (24 wickets) were India’s stars at the World Cup. Shami was exceptional, as he ended the tournament as the leading wicket-taker. He missed the opening four matches and came into the team only because of an injury to Hardik Pandya.

2 ICC final losses in a year

India’s World Cup 2023 final loss to Australia in November was not the only title clash defeat for the team in 2023. Earlier, in June, India were outplayed by the same opponents in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in England.

On both occasions, Travis Head was India’s nemesis, scoring match-winning hundreds in the two finals.

It was also the second successive WTC final loss for India, having lost in 2021 to New Zealand.

For India, it was another year that saw them failing to win an ICC trophy, and the wait has now lasted 10 years. The last ICC title came in 2013 – Champions Trophy, under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.

Two multi-nation titles in 2023, No. 1 rankings

Despite two ICC final setbacks in the year, India had plenty of reasons to cheer as they became the number one side in all three formats – Tests, ODIs, T20Is (as of December 27).

Not only did they reach the top of the ICC rankings, but they also won two trophies – Asia Cup and Asian Games 2022 gold (T20 format) in Hangzhou, China.

At the Asian Games, a young Indian side led by Ruturaj Gaikwad finished on top of the podium while the women’s team too won the yellow metal, making it a double delight.

In the Asia Cup final, India demolished Sri Lanka in Colombo, thanks to Mohammed Siraj’s outstanding spell of bowling – 6/21 including an Indian record of 4 wickets in a single over. Sri Lanka were skittled out for a paltry 50 and India raced to victory in just 6.1 overs.

Most ODI wins in 2023

In December, India toured South Africa and registered a 2-1 ODI series win and finished the year as the team with the most number of ODI wins in the 2023 calendar year – 27 in 35 matches.

India now hold the record for the second-most ODI victories in a calendar year behind Australia’s 30, achieved in 2003.

In the bilateral ODI series in 2023, India won 5, including 4 at home and 1 away (Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies, Australia, South Africa) and lost only one at home, to Australia.

India break Pakistan’s record in T20Is

With a 4-1 T20I series win against Australia in December, India extended their dominant run as this was their 14th successive series win at home.

Also, India now have the all-time record of most number of wins in T20Is – 137. They eclipsed Pakistan’s record of 135, after beating Australia in Raipur in the 4th T20I of the five-match series on December 1.

In T20I bilateral series in 2023, India won 4 including 3 at home, and 1 away (Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Ireland – away, Australia), lost 1 (West Indies; away) and drew 1 (South Africa; away).

Emergence of young talent

The year 2023 also saw the emergence of young talent in India. Thanks to their exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL), several players were rewarded with India caps. The top two standout performers in their India debut season were Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh.

Jaiswal made his Test debut against West Indies in July and made an immediate impact with 171 in his very first innings, as an opener. It was a memorable year for him as he won India T20I cap too.

Rinku, who shot to fame in IPL with five successive sixes in the final over a match, showed that he belongs to the big stage too as he showcased his six-hitting abilities in T20Is too. He was also rewarded with India ODI cap in South Africa.

India fail to conquer 'final frontier'

India's wait to win a Test series in South Africa continued as they lost the first of the two-Test series. India were thrashed by an innings and 32 runs in the Boxing Day Test. This was India's last match of the year and ended in a huge loss. India have won a Test series in every country except South Africa. The second Test begins on January 3, 2024.

Records tumble at IPL auction



New ground was broken in IPL 2023 players’ auction as for the first time in the T20 league’s history, the Rs 20-crore barrier was broken to buy a player.

First, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) who splurged Rs 20.5 crore on Australia’s World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins. This became the most expensive bid in IPL history but it was eclipsed a few hours later.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) paid a whopping Rs 24.75 crore to acquire Australian left-arm paceman Mitchell Starc. With this, he became the costliest player ever in IPL.

Also this year, Hardik Pandya was traded by Gujarat Titans (GT) to Mumbai Indians (MI). It was later announced by MI that Hardik has replaced Rohit as the team’s captain for IPL 2024. This upset thousands of MI fans, who vented their ire by unfollowing the franchise on various social media accounts.

Indian women create Test history

The year 2023 was a memorable one for the Indian women’s cricket team as they beat England and Australia at home in Tests.

First, in a one-off Test against England, the hosts crushed the visitors by 347 runs, a record margin in the five-day format in women’s cricket. This was also their first Test win over England at home.

After this, India women won the one-off Test against Australia by eight wickets. This was their first win over Australia in women’s Test cricket.

Dravid stays on as India coach

With the conclusion of the World Cup 2023, Indian team’s head coach Rahul Dravid’s contract came to an end. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended his and the rest of the coaching staff’s contract. Though it has still not been revealed till when the tenure is, but it is speculated that it ends with the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

As it has been over the years, Indian cricket brough immense joy to fans in 2023 as well with bilateral successes, IPL, Asia Cup, Asian Games gold medals, but the biggest prize (ICC trophy) remained out of reach.

It was so near yet so far in the World Cup. That is what 2023 was ‘Men in Blue’ and their passionate followers.

Indian men's cricket team’s results in 2023 across formats

Tests

Tests played: 8; Won: 3; Lost: 3; Draw: 2

India beat Australia 2-1 (Home)

India beat West Indies 1-0 (Away)

India lost World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final to Australia in England

India lost to South Africa in first Test of two-match series (2nd Test from January 3, 2024)

ODIs

ODIs played: 35; Won: 27; Lost: 7; No Result: 1

India beat Sri Lanka 3-0 (Home)

India beat New Zealand 3-0 (Home)

India lost to Australia 2-1 (Home)

India beat West Indies 2-1 (Away)

India won the Asia Cup beating Sri Lanka in the final

India beat Australia 2-1 (Home)

India lost the ICC World Cup 2023 final to Australia

India beat South Africa 2-1 (Away)

T20Is

T20Is played: 23; Won: 15; Lost: 7; No Result: 1

India beat Sri Lanka 2-1 (Home)

India beat New Zealand 2-1 (Home)

India lost to West Indies 2-3 (Away)

India beat Ireland 2-0 (Away)

India won gold medal in Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China

India beat Australia 4-1 (Home)

India drew series with South Africa 1-1 (Away)

Most runs for India in 2023 across formats

Tests

Virat Kohli: 671 runs in 8 matches, 12 innings (2 hundreds, 2 fifties)

ODIs

Shubman Gill: 1,584 runs in 29 matches, 29 innings (5 hundreds, 9 fifties)

T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav: 733 runs in 18 matches, 17 innings (2 hundreds, 5 fifties)

Most wickets for India in 2023 across formats

Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin: 41 wickets in 7 matches, 13 innings (4 five-wicket hauls, Best in an innings - 7/71)

ODIs

Kuldeep Yadav: 49 wickets in 30 matches, 29 innings (1 five-wicket haul, Best - 5/25)

T20Is

Arshdeep Singh: 26 wickets in 21 matches, 21 innings (Best - 3/20)