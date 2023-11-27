Yashasvi Jaiswal: I was trying to be fearless and play freely

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (PTI) After a rollicking 25-ball 53 against Australia, Yashasvi Jaiswal said on Sunday that being “fearless” while playing his natural game is his mantra for success.

Fifties by Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan had pushed India to 235 for four, and eventually to a facile 44-run victory over Australia in the second T20I here.

“It’s really special for me. I was trying to play all my shots. I was trying to be fearless as I was sure of my decisions,” said player-of-the-match Jaiswal during the post-match presentation.

The left-handed opener said head coach VVS Laxman and captain Suryakumar Yadav have backed him to play his style of cricket.

“I have been told by Surya bhai and VVS sir to go and play freely. I have been asked to express myself.

“For me, I think I can develop (as a cricketer) and I am not thinking about anything else. I am still learning,” said Jaiswal.

“I am trying to develop all my shots. The mental stuff is something I am working on as it is important at this level.” Jaiswal said he apologised to his opening partner Gaikwad for the mix-up in the first T20I at Vizag, which resulted in the latter’s run out.

“It was my mistake in the last game and I said sorry to Rutu bhai. I accepted that it was my mistake. Rutu bhai is so humble and very caring,” he added.

Suryakumar said the players have been taking responsibility against a tough side like Australia and that has made his leadership role a lot easier.

“The boys are not putting too much pressure on me. They are taking onus. I told them to be prepared to bat first here,” he said.

Suryakumar was pleased to see the maturity shown by Rinku Singh at the death overs while playing useful cameos twice in as many matches.

“When I saw Rinku come in to bat in the last game, the composure he showed was brilliant. It reminded me of someone. Everyone knows the answer,” said Suryakumar, with the reference obviously pointing to the legendary MS Dhoni.

I train to bat at death: Rinku ==================== Rinku made a 9-ball 31 not out at a strike-rate of 344 and it went a long way in pushing India to a massive total.

The left-hander said he has been training with such situations in mind.

“I bat in this number a lot. So, I am calm knowing this position. I know sometimes I'll get 5-6 overs (to bat) or sometimes two overs.

“That's exactly how I practice, as if I'm batting in the last five. That's what VVS sir has also told me to train in the nets,” said Rinku.

Rinku’s madness has a method to it – play the ball by its merit.

“I like to play each ball according to where it lands. I try to notice whether it’s a slower ball or fast ball and I respond accordingly.” Andre Borovec, the Australian coach, said: “If you look at the bowling, there was a fine line with execution. We weren't able to make inroads in the first six overs.” PTI

