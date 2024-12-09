WTC points table: South Africa on top, Australia 2nd; India slide to 3rd

Dubai, Dec 9 (PTI) South Africa on Monday replaced Australia at the top of the ICC World Test Championship table after their massive 109-run over Sri Lanka while India are now in the third place following their defeat in the Adelaide Test.

South Africa now have 63.33 percentage points after 10 matches in the cycle and they are followed by Australia (60.71 PTC).

India were leading the WTC table, heading into the Adelaide Test after their massive win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener in Perth.

India had 61.11 points heading into the pink ball Test in Adelaide which they lost inside three days and they now stand third with 57.29 percentage points.

The best possible way for India to make a third appearance in the WTC final next year would be to win each of the three remaining Tests in Australia.

Australia had 57.69 percentage points before the Adelaide Test which improved to 60.71 after their win.

But even as they grabbed the top spot with the contest ending on Sunday, Australia remained table-toppers only for one day as the Proteas surged ahead with their win in the second Test at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.

With the Border-Gavaskar series now tied at 1-1, Australia are in a strong position for a top-two finish.

They will also tour Sri Lanka next year for an additional two Tests, meaning they could theoretically draw 2-2 with India and stay in contention for a place in the final.

Both England and New Zealand have been penalised with three WTC points each for slow over-rate in the Christchurch Test, according to the ICC. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)