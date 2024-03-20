WPL winner Shreyanka meets Kohli at RCB 'Unbox' event, calls it 'moment of my life'

She stole the spotlight with her crucial contribution to Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) WPL 2024 title triumph on Sunday (March 17). But Tuesday night was even more special for her as it presented a unique opportunity for 'Purple Cap' winner Shreyanka Patil to savour a rare 'fan girl' moment with none other than Virat Kohli.

The 21-year-old Karnataka off-spinner, who had been a revelation in both the eliminator and final of WPL 2024 with her match-winning performances at the death, couldn't stop gushing on social media when she realised that her childhood idol actually knew her name.

"Started watching cricket cos of him. Grew up dreaming to be like him. And last night, had the moment of my life," she wrote on 'X', posting her picture alongside Kohli from the RCB 'Unbox' event.

"Virat said, 'Hi Shreyanka, well bowled.' He actually knows my name," the surreal feeling was yet to sink and it was understandable from her post.

Shreyanka was picked up by RCB during the inaugural WPL auction last year at a base price of Rs 10 lakh and she finished with six wickets in seven matches, the most for her team.

In September, she played in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for Guyana Amazon Warriors, where she finished with the most wickets (9) in the tournament.

The performances were noticed by the Indian selectors, who called her up for the home T20 series against England in December last year and she made her national team debut on December 6.

Since then there has been no looking back for the youngster, who battled many injuries, to stake her claim in the national team with her performances.

Shreyanka has so far represented India in two ODIs and six T20Is, picking up four and and eight wickets respectively.