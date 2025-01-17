WPL 2025 in Baroda, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Lucknow from February 14

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The third edition of the Women's Premier League will begin on February 14 and for the first the WPL will be played across four cities — Baroda, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Lucknow, the BCCI announced on Thursday while releasing the full schedule.

The WPL 2025 will kick start at the newly built BCA Stadium in Baroda, where the Gujarat Giants will square off against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Both Baroda and Lucknow are hosting the league for the first time, while Mumbai made a return to the host stadium's list.

In 2024, the WPL was held across Bengaluru and New Delhi.

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the final on March 15.

"The reigning champions RCB will have their first home game on February 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium when they face former title holders Mumbai Indians," the BCCI said in a statement.

Lucknow, who is hosting the league for the first time, will see home team UP Warriorz playing four matches from March 3.

"The final leg of the tournament will unfold in Mumbai, with the iconic Cricket Club of India (CCI) hosting the last two league matches and the two high-stakes Playoff games — Eliminator (March 13) and Final," the release said.

The table-toppers will earn a direct berth in the final, while the second and third-placed teams will clash in Eliminator, for a chance to compete in the final.

Continuing the format from the previous season, all matches in the third edition will be single-headers. PTI

