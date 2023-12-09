WPL 2024 squads: Full list of all 5 squads after auction

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 players' auction was held in Mumbai on Saturday (December 9). The five teams are done with their shopping for the season and finalised their squads.



At the WPL 2024 auction, 30 players including nine overseas, were bought. A total of Rs 12.75 crore was spent at the WPL 2024 auction.

In October, the five franchises retained 60 players, including 21 overseas cricketers, while 29 players were released from their existing squads.

The window for the five franchises to retain players for the WPL 2024 season came to an end on October 15.

Each team can have a maximum of 18 players including six overseas cricketers' limit.

All the WPL 2024 teams have 18 players (6 foreigners) each in their squad.

Here is the full list of all 5 squads for WPL 2024 after the players' auction in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals (DC) squad for WPL 2024

Retained players: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.

Bought at auction: Annabel Sutherland (Rs 2 crore), Aparna Mondal (Rs 10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (Rs 10 lakh).

Gujarat Giants (GG) squad for WPL 2024

Retained players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer.

Bought at auction: Kashvee Gautam (Rs 2 crore), Phoebe Litchfield (Rs 1 crore), Meghna Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Lauren Cheatle (Rs 30 lakh), Veda Krishnamurthy (Rs 30 lakh), Priya Mishra (Rs 20 lakh), Trisha Poojitha (Rs 10 lakh), Kathryn Bryce (Rs 10 lakh), Mannat Kashyap (Rs 10 lakh), Tarannum Pathan (Rs 10 lakh).

Mumbai Indians (MI) squad for WPL 2024

Retained players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia.

Bought at auction: Shabnim Ismail (Rs 1.2 crore), Sajana S (Rs 15 lakh), Amandeep Kaur (Rs 10 lakh), Fatima Jaffer (Rs 10 lakh), Keerthana Balakrishnan (Rs 10 lakh).

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad for WPL 2024

Retained players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine.

Bought at auction: Ekta Bisht (Rs 60 lakh), Georgia Wareham (Rs 40 lakh), Kate Cross (Rs 30 lakh), Sabbineni Meghana (Rs 30 lakh), Simran Bahadur (Rs 30 lakh), Sophie Molineux (Rs 30 lakh), Subha Satheesh (Rs 10 lakh).

UP Warriorz (UPW) squad for WPL 2024

Retained players: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath.

Bought at auction: Vrinda Dinesh (Rs 1.3 crore), Dani Wyatt (Rs 30 lakh), Gouher Sultana (Rs 30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (Rs 10 lakh), Saima Thakor (Rs 10 lakh).