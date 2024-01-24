WPL 2024 full schedule is here; matches in Bengaluru, Delhi from Feb 23 to March 17

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (January 24) announced the schedule for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024.

The second season of the women’s T20 league will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi from February 23 to March 17.

WPL 2024 involving five teams will comprise 20 league matches and two knockout matches.

The upcoming season of WPL will only have ‘single headers’, with all matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST. The first 11 matches will be held in Bengaluru, with the remaining nine league matches and the two Playoff matches taking place in Delhi.

WPL 2024 will begin with a marquee clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the runners-up of the first season.

Hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who will stride out at their home ground, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, for the first time on February 24, facing off against UP Warriorz. Next up will be Gujarat Giants, starting their WPL 2024 campaign going head-to-head against Mumbai Indians.

The Delhi leg of the league will start on March 5, with the home team Delhi Capitals playing their first game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium against Mumbai Indians. Like Bengaluru, Delhi too will host matches every day until the last league match on March 13. Once the league stage is complete, the team that finishes first in the points table will secure a direct passage to the final.

The Eliminator between the second and third-placed teams in the table, will unfold on Friday, March 15. The winner of the Eliminator will advance to the final and will battle to conquer the prestigious trophy against the top-ranked team in the ultimate showdown on Sunday, March 17.

Here is the full schedule of WPL 2024