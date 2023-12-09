WPL 2024 auction: Full list of sold and unsold players
The second edition of the WPL will likely be organised in February-March ahead of the IPL. Unlike the inaugural edition, which was held in one city, the 2024 edition will take place in Mumbai and Bangalore.
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction is underway in Mumbai today (December 9). A total of 165 players – 104 Indians and 61 overseas, including 15 from Associate nations – are in contention for the 30 spots, including nine for overseas.
The auction will feature 56 capped and 109 uncapped players.
Here is the full list of sold and unsold players at WPL 2024 auction.
List of sold players at WPL 2024 auction
Annabel Sutherland (Australia) – Delhi Capitals – Rs 2 crore
Phoebe Litchfield (Australia) – Gujarat Giants – Rs 1 crore
Dani Wyatt (England) – UP Warriorz – Rs 30 lakh
Georgia Wareham (Australia) – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 40 lakh
Meghna Singh – Gujarat Giants – Rs 30 lakh
Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) – Mumbai Indians – Rs 1.2 crore
Kate Cross (England) – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 30 lakh
Ekta Bisht – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 60 lakh
Trisha Poojitha – Gujarat Giants – Rs 10 lakh
Vrinda Dinesh – UP Warriorz – Rs 1.3 crore
Aparna Mondal – Delhi Capitals – Rs 10 lakh
Kashvee Gautam – Gujarat Giants – Rs 2 crore
Sanjana S – Mumbai Indians – Rs 15 lakh
Amandeep Kaur – Mumbai Indians – Rs 10 lakh
List of unsold players at WPL 2024 auction
Deandra Dottin
Maia Bouchier
Bharti Fulmali
Veda Krishnamurthy
Mona Meshram
Priya Punia
Punam Raut
Naomi Stalenberg
Chamari Athapaththu
Nadine De Klerk
Sabbineni Meghana
Devika Vaidya
Tammy Beaumont
Bess Heath
Nuzhat Parween
Sushma Verma
Simran Bahadur
Lea Tahuhu
Kim Garth
Shamilia Connell
Preeti Bose
Amanda-Jade Wellington
Alana King
Inoka Ranaweera
Gouher Sultana
Ridhima Aggarwal
Jasia Akhter
Divya Gnanananda
Arushi Goel
Drishya IV
Simran Shaikh
Sarah Bryce
Uma Chetry
Theertha Satish
Gautami Naik
G Trisha