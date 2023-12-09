WPL 2024 auction: Full list of sold and unsold players

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction is underway in Mumbai today (December 9). A total of 165 players – 104 Indians and 61 overseas, including 15 from Associate nations – are in contention for the 30 spots, including nine for overseas.

The auction will feature 56 capped and 109 uncapped players.

The second edition of the WPL will likely be organised in February-March ahead of the IPL. Unlike the inaugural edition, which was held in one city, the 2024 edition will take place in Mumbai and Bangalore.

Here is the full list of sold and unsold players at WPL 2024 auction.

List of sold players at WPL 2024 auction

Annabel Sutherland (Australia) – Delhi Capitals – Rs 2 crore

Phoebe Litchfield (Australia) – Gujarat Giants – Rs 1 crore

Dani Wyatt (England) – UP Warriorz – Rs 30 lakh

Georgia Wareham (Australia) – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 40 lakh

Meghna Singh – Gujarat Giants – Rs 30 lakh

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) – Mumbai Indians – Rs 1.2 crore

Kate Cross (England) – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 30 lakh

Ekta Bisht – Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 60 lakh

Trisha Poojitha – Gujarat Giants – Rs 10 lakh

Vrinda Dinesh – UP Warriorz – Rs 1.3 crore

Aparna Mondal – Delhi Capitals – Rs 10 lakh

Kashvee Gautam – Gujarat Giants – Rs 2 crore

Sanjana S – Mumbai Indians – Rs 15 lakh

Amandeep Kaur – Mumbai Indians – Rs 10 lakh

List of unsold players at WPL 2024 auction

Deandra Dottin

Maia Bouchier

Bharti Fulmali

Veda Krishnamurthy

Mona Meshram

Priya Punia

Punam Raut

Naomi Stalenberg

Chamari Athapaththu

Nadine De Klerk

Sabbineni Meghana

Devika Vaidya

Tammy Beaumont

Bess Heath

Nuzhat Parween

Sushma Verma

Simran Bahadur

Lea Tahuhu

Kim Garth

Shamilia Connell

Preeti Bose

Amanda-Jade Wellington

Alana King

Inoka Ranaweera

Gouher Sultana

Ridhima Aggarwal

Jasia Akhter

Divya Gnanananda

Arushi Goel

Drishya IV

Simran Shaikh

Sarah Bryce

Uma Chetry

Theertha Satish

Gautami Naik

G Trisha