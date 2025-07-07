Why Wiaan Mulder did not want to break Lara's 21-year-old record

Bulawayo, Jul 7 (PTI) Stand-in South Africa skipper Wiaan Mulder says he chose to declare despite being within touching distance of Brian Lara's record 400 not out as he believes the West Indies legend "deserves to keep the record".

Mulder played a sensational innings of 367 not out on day two of the second Test against Zimbabwe but declared the innings at 626 for five, just 34 runs shy of Lara's historic mark.

"Firstly, I thought we had enough and we needed to bowl. Secondly, Brian Lara is a legend. For someone of that stature to keep that record is deserved," Mulder said after the end of the day's play.

"If I get the chance to do it again, I'd do it exactly the same way. I spoke to Shuks (Shukri Conrad) and he felt the same way. Brian Lara is a legend and he deserves to keep that record." Lara remains the only batter to score 400 in a Test innings, which he achieved against England at Antigua in 2004.

Mulder's knock was the highest individual score by a batter in an away Test match.

The previous record belonged to Pakistan's Hanif Mohammad, who scored 337 against the West Indies in Barbados in 1958.

South Africa's declaration was quickly vindicated as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 170 in their first innings, with Prenelan Subrayen picking up four wickets.

Following on, Zimbabwe fared better in their second essay, ending day three at 51 for one, still trailing by 405 runs. PTI

