Why Rahul Dravid's second stint as India coach is more crucial than his first

Less than an hour after India had heartbreakingly surrendered the World Cup 2023 final to Australia in Ahmedabad, Rahul Dravid was asked if he had given any thought to his coaching future. The former India captain’s contract as head coach of the national team had, after all, officially ended at the conclusion of India’s campaign in the tournament.

“I haven't thought about it,” he had replied that Sunday night. “I've just come off a game, I have had no time to think about this and no time to reflect on this. I will when I get the time to do that. I was completely focused on this campaign. I was focused on this World Cup, and there was nothing else on my mind.”

Reappointed 10 days after WC final loss

Ten days on, Dravid has been reappointed as the head coach by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for an as-yet unspecified duration, as has been the rest of his support staff. Or, as the BCCI put it in a press release, his contract and that of the support staff has been ‘extended’. This is without precedent in an era where calling for applications and going through the process of vetting those and conducting interviews by the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) is the norm, but then again, this is also the era of the unprecedented so far as Indian cricket is concerned.

Like in 2015 when it had pulled off a coup by convincing Dravid to assume charge of the India ‘A’ and Under-19 sides, the BCCI must be flush with delight at ensuring that the Bengalurean will continue as the head coach of the national team for the immediate future, at the very least. In the absence of an official word, it must be assumed that Dravid will hold that role till the T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and the Caribbean in June-July, at a bare minimum. Maybe even beyond that, who knows, with the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle running through till the summer of 2025, the same year when the 50-over Champions Trophy is due to be played in Pakistan.

The BCCI’s persuasive wing must have turned on the full charm offensive in securing Dravid’s services again, because for all practical purposes, it appeared as if the 50-year-old was ready to move on. The short turnaround between series – India are scheduled to travel to South Africa in the first week of December for three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests, and will take on England at home in a five-Test series from the end of January – surely compelled the Board to act swiftly. It is also possible that VVS Laxman, supposedly next in line to become the head coach, expressed his reluctance to take on the role, given that he still has unfinished business to attend to with one year left in his position as the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Dravid's report card

Whatever the reason and the route taken, few can question the wisdom behind extending Dravid’s tenure. His two years during his first stint wasn’t an unqualified success or a period of sustained highs, but Dravid now has another opportunity to also shape the future of the Indian senior teams, a task that wasn’t taken to its logical conclusion previously, especially in the Test format.