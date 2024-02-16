Why India were handed 5-run penalty in 3rd Test; Ashwin argues with umpire

India were on Friday (February 16) handed a five-run penalty for a second offence of their batters running on the middle of the pitch during the third Test against England in Rajkot.

The penalty means England will start their first innings at 5/0 without even a ball being bowled.

India were penalised as a result of all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin running along the middle of the pitch. Ashwin was reprimanded by on-field umpire Joel Wilson.

However, Ashwin seemed upset with the penalty and was seen arguing with the umpire.

Wilson was seen having a word with Ashwin for running on the middle of the pitch after the third ball of the 102nd over of the India innings during the second day's play. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja was also guilty of committing the same offence.

Ashwin gently worked the ball off Rehan Ahmed and immediately set off for a single without perhaps realising where he was running, but was eventually sent back by debutant Dhruv Jurel.

Ashwin ran on the middle of the pitch for a second offence from the Indian team as highlighted by the umpire, with Jadeja being warned on the first day of the Test here at the Niranjan Shah Stadium.

According to MCC's law 41.14.1, which comes under Unfair Play section, "It is unfair to cause deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch. If the striker enters the protected area in playing or playing at the ball, he/she must move from it immediately thereafter.

"A batter will be deemed to be causing avoidable damage if either umpire considers that his/her presence on the pitch is without reasonable cause." The law further states that a team will receive "a first and final warning", which will apply throughout the innings.

If the offence is repeated by any team member during the course of the innings, the batting side will be awarded a five-run penalty.

