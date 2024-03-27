When Preity Zinta made parathas for IPL players

Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta made parathas for her franchise’s cricketers during the Indian Premier League (IPL), a former player of the team has said.

Former England and Punjab all-rounder Ravi Bopara recalled his IPL journey in FanCode’s IPL show ‘The Super Over.’

Bopara, who played for Punjab (Kings XI Punjab then) in 2009-10, recalled the time he was in South Africa with the franchise.

“Those were the early days in the IPL, when it was a party, those were the great days,” said Bopara.

He went on to share a heartwarming anecdote, saying, "The standout moment apart from winning, and getting my highest score, was when Preity Zinta cooked parathas for me. She made them with her own hands. When she asked me what I wanted for breakfast, I mentioned aloo parathas, and she graciously made them herself. I am forever thankful for that gesture."

Talking about cricket, Bopara singled out Jasprit Bumrah for high praise, saying he is among the best T20 fast bowlers in the world, and is likely to be the greatest ever whenever he calls time on his career.

He also called upon Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to promote Heinrich Klassen up to the number three spot based on his impressive form in the IPL 2024 so far.

In the ongoing IPL 2024, Punjab won their opening game against Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets but lost the next match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They next face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Saturday (March 30).