Wellalage spins a web as Sri Lanka decimate India by 110 runs to win ODI series 2-0

Colombo, Aug 7 (PTI) Sri Lanka crushed India by 110 runs in the third ODI here on Wednesday to clinch a commanding 2-0 win in the three-match series.

The hosts had earlier won the second ODI by 32 runs after the first ended in a thrilling tie.

Chasing 249, India once again began well but crumbled against Sri Lankan spinners as Dunith Wellalage (5.1-0-27-5) led the attack for the island nation with a fine spell.

India were bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma (35) and Washington Sundar (30) waging lone battles.

Earlier, all-rounder Riyan Parag took 3 for 54 on debut but Sri Lanka still managed a competitive 248 for 7 riding on Avishka Fernando's composed 96 and Kusal Mendis's well-compiled 59.

Bowling his off-breaks, Riyan denied Fernando a well-deserved century. His 102-ball innings had nine fours and two sixes.

Fernando added 89 runs for the first wicket with Pathum Nissanka (45) and another 82 for the second wicket with Mendis.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 248/7 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 45, Avishka Fernando 96, Kusal Mendis 59; Riyan Parag 3/54) beat India 138 in 26.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 35, Washington Sundar 30; Dunith Wellalage 5/27) by 110 runs. PTI

