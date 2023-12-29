We drool over other players, time to drool over our own: SA coach Conrad

Centurion, Dec 27 (PTI) South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad believes that debutants Nandre Burger and David Bedingham have shown that its time the country’s cricket pundits "drool over" one of their own rather than talking up players from other nations.

Left arm seamer Burger got seven wickets, while Bedingham scored a fifty in South Africa’s facile innings and 32 runs victory in the opening Test against India here on Thursday.

"I think it was Harsha Bhogle who asked if South Africa is producing players at all. Now we have shown we do. This is not to undermine others but for far too long, as a group we are so humble to talk up other players that we don't give credit to our own players," Conrad said after the game.

"Nandre is massive and Bedingham too ... its time we start drooling over our players.

"A bit like our debutants and bit like Dean, they have been phenomenal. Yes, we have to do some tinkering and put succession plans in place and when we had debuts to certain guys, we make sure all elements are in their favour." He was happy to show what quality South Africa is made of even though they played only three Tests in 2023.

"We know what quality side india is but we know what quality side we are. Real pity, we don’t play more tests," the head coach said.

Heaping praise on Dean Elgar, Conrad termed him a "deserving" man of the match and said retirement must have spurred him on to play the way he did.

"May be retirement decision was everything about the way he played. Dean’s record, second to Graeme (Smith) among opening batters. Something we want to start highlighting. The team first is obvious." PTI

