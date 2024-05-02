Watch: T20 World Cup 2024 official anthem featuring Usain Bolt, Chris Gayle released

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday (May 2) announced the release of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 official anthem, Out of this World, by Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes.

"With just 30 days to go until the T20 World Cup 2024 begins, the release of the anthem sets the tone for what will be the biggest cricket carnival spectacle ever, with 20 international teams playing 55 matches across the West Indies and USA from 1-29 June," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media release.

The anthem, produced by Michael “Tano” Montano, was launched along with the music video, which features cameos from eight-time Olympic gold-medallist Usain Bolt, cricket stars Chris Gayle, Ali Khan, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and other Caribbean personalities. The music video is a visual celebration of cricket that captures the atmosphere and energy fans from around the world can expect when they attend ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches.

The track and music video are available to view on digital streaming music platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, SoundCloud, JioSaavn, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and others.

Fans can also get into the spirit of the T20 World Cup by creating their own dance interpretations of the “knock it out of this world” dance step, which is featured in the video.

Grammy Award winner Sean Paul said: “I have always believed that music, like cricket, has the power to bring people together in unity and celebration. This song is all about positive energy and Caribbean pride and I can't wait for the carnival of cricket to get started and hear everyone singing along to the anthem, bringing the party to stadiums across the West Indies and USA.”