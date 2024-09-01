Watch: Samit Dravid's first reaction to India U-19 team selection

Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid’s son Samit Dravid has earned a maiden call-up to the Indian Under-19 team for the home series against Australia and he has reacted on his selection for the first time.

The 18-year-old Samit is an all-rounder. He is currently playing for Mysore Warriors in the ongoing Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament. Mysore have reached the final and will face Bengaluru Blasters on Sunday (September 1).

On Saturday, Samit was picked in the India Under-19 team for one-dayers and four-day games, starting on September 21 in Puducherry.

Speaking to Star Sports Kannada at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru during the Maharaja Trophy, Samit said he was feeling great to have been selected for the Indian team.

“First of all, I am very happy to be selected and thank you for all your wishes. I think I am feeling great, I worked very hard for this moment,” Samit said in a video shared by the broadcaster on X (formerly Twitter).

“Cricket is a process and the process of my selection has been going on for the last few years. I have been dreaming about this and have been visualising this. I am very happy that it has finally come true. My name along with three other people from Karnataka have come in the (Indian team) list,” he added.

The Squads

India U19 squad for one-day series against Australia U19: Rudra Patel (VC)(GCA), Sahil Parakh (MAHCA), Kartikeya KP (KSCA), Mohd Amaan (C) (UPCA), Kiran Chormale (MAHCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Yudhajit Guha (CAB), Samarth N (KSCA), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Hardik Raj (KSCA), Rohit Rajawat (MPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA).

India U19 squad for four-day series against Australia U19: Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Bihar CA), Nitya Pandya (BCA), Vihan Malhotra (VC) (PCA), Soham Patwardhan (C) (MPCA), Kartikeya K P (KSCA), Samit Dravid (KSCA), Abhigyan Kundu (WK) (MCA), Harvansh Singh Pangalia (WK) (SCA), Chetan Sharma (RCA), Samarth N (KSCA), Aditya Rawat (CAU), Nikhil Kumar (UTCA), Anmoljeet Singh (PCA), Aditya Singh (UPCA), Mohd Enaan (KCA).