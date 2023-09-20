Watch: ICC World Cup 2023 anthem ‘Dil Jashn Bole’ starring Ranveer Singh

With just two weeks left until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 kicks off in India, the World Cup’s official anthem, 'Dil Jashn Bole' was released today (September 20).

The World Cup 2023 anthem stars Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role with the music created by Pritam.

‘Dil Jashn Bole’ is available on streaming platforms Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, Hungama, Resso, Wynk, Amazon Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Fans can soon enjoy listening to the Anthem on radio stations Big FM and Red FM.



Speaking about the anthem launch, Ranveer said, "As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honour. It's a celebration of the sport we all love."

Pritam said, "Cricket is India's greatest passion and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honour for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever.”

The music video encapsulates the emotions of the global fan community, uniting nations and fans across different cultures. The fan-centric anthem represents an epic celebration, designed to resonate with hearts and ignite spirits. The anthem embodies the World Cup combining the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion.

ICC has also invited fans worldwide to take part by showcasing their creative interpretations of the hook-step in diverse global locations. Whether it's cricket stadiums, educational institutions, iconic landmarks, or historical monuments, the stage is theirs. Fans need to simply team up with a friend, capture their unique hook-step performance, and share it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #CWC23. The most captivating videos will be curated to craft a collective Fan Anthem, showcasing the world's enthusiasm for all to witness.

“The anthem takes fans on an epic journey through India on board the One Day Express, witnessing a never seen before celebration ahead of the biggest Cricket World Cup ever,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a media release.

Music by Pritam

Lyrics by Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma

Vocals by Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA, Charan

Rap composed and performed by Charan