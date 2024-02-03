Virat Kohli's 'second child on the way', confirms AB de Villiers

India batter Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are set to welcome their second child, former South African captain AB de Villiers confirmed the news on Saturday (February 3).

Kohli has opted out of the first two Tests against England at home. There were speculations that Anushka was pregnant and hence he had taken a break from cricket. Now the news has been revealed by Kohli's friend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate De Villiers on his YouTube channel.

"All I know is he (Kohli) is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well," De Villiers said.

"Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you (fans) a little bit of love," he added.

"So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you (sic) for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said 'Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well'. Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that," he said.

India are currently playing in the second Test in Visakhapatnam. It is still not confirmed whether Kohli will be available for selection for the remaining three Tests of the series. The third Test starts on February 15 in Rajkot.