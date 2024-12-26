Virat Kohli shoulders Sam Konstas at MCG, video goes viral

India batter Virat Kohli shouldered Australian debutant Sam Konstas as things heated up on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Thursday (December 26).

The 19-year-old Konstas impressed with a fine half-century in his first Test innings. During his fearless 65-ball 60, there was a moment when Kohli made a contact with Konstas mid-pitch between overs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

A vide of the incident which has gone viral on social media, shows Kohli walking towards Konstas and shoulder-nudging him and giving a stare. There were also a few words exchanged. The ICC match referee Andy Pycroft may look at this confrontation and it needs to be seen whether any action would be taken against Kohli and Konstas.

Former Australian captain and batting legend Ricky Ponting said Kohli was at fault.

“Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. No doubt in my mind whatsoever,” Ponting said on Channel Seven.

“I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together.

“It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, wouldn’t even know anyone is in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer,” he added.

With cricket being a non-contact sport, the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct says, “any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another player or umpire”.



