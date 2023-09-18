Virat Kohli on World Cup 2023: We're determined to win trophy for fans

Virat Kohli says he and his teammates are ready to give their best in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at home to make the dreams of Indian fans come true once again.

The 'Men in Blue' won the World Cup twice, with their last success coming in 2011 when the competition was jointly hosted by India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

But Kohli is now eager to end their 12-year-long wait for the title, having missed out on winning the 2015 and 2019 editions in Australia-New Zealand and England, respectively. On both occasions, India were beaten at the semi-final stage.

"The passion and unwavering support of our fans is what fuels our determination to win the World Cup," Kohli told Star Sports.

"The memories of past World Cup victories, especially the iconic 2011 win, are etched in our hearts, and we want to create new memories for our fans.

"I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible campaign, which perfectly captures the emotions of our fans, and we're ready to give it our all to make their dreams come true," he added.

Kohli's thoughts were echoed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"As a cricketer, there's nothing more motivating than knowing that millions of fans are standing behind you, cheering for your success," he said.

"This campaign reflects the deep passion and obsession of our fans to see Team India win.

"It's a journey we're embarking on together with the entire nation, and we're determined to make our fans proud with our performances on the field." India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

On Sunday (September 17), India won the Asia Cup 2023 title, defeating Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Colombo. This was India's eighth Asia Cup title. Mohammed Siraj was the star of the final with a sensational six for 21 bowling figures.