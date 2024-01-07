Video of MS Dhoni smoking hookah goes viral; here's what ex-CSK player had said

A video of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and cricket legend MS Dhoni smoking hookah has gone viral on social media and the clip has left netizens shocked.

There were several X (Twitter) handles that shared the five-second in which former India skipper Dhoni is seen smoking hookah along with others. However, it was not mentioned where and when the video is from.

Reacting to this clip, there were strong reactions from cricket fans. Though there were Dhoni’s hardcore fans who found it no wrong in what their favourite cricketer did, others were in disbelief.

Some questioned how Dhoni, being one of the most followed and adored cricketers in the world, could set a “bad example” for the youth.

An X user wrote, “Seeing Dhoni smoking hookah wasn't on my 2024 list.” Another one shared her disappointment. “I this disciplined life he is famous for??? Big disappointment (sic).”

Also, there were others who claimed that Dhoni was smoking hookah for an advertisement.

It is worth recalling that a former CSK teammate of Dhoni had once said Dhoni likes to smoke hookah.

“He (Dhoni) likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down," Australia’s George Bailey had once revealed in chat with Cricket Australia’s website.

"You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it's a great way to break down barriers," Bailey added.

Dhoni will be seen in cricket action soon as he will lead CSK in IPL 2024.