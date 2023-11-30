Uganda qualify for T20 World Cup 2024, join Namibia

Windhoek (Namibia), Nov 30 (PTI) Uganda qualified for next year's T20 World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies and the USA, with a nine-wicket win over Rwanda here on Thursday.

It will be joining Namibia as the second side to enter the main tournament from the ongoing Africa Qualifier.

In the regional final of the Africa Qualifier, Uganda ensured a top-two finish with the victory over Rwanda, their fifth in six matches.

Batting first, Rwanda were all out for 65 in 18.5 overs. In reply, Uganda completed the formality in 8.1 overs while losing just one wicket.

Uganda will become the fifth African nation to play in the T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, Africa Qualifier favourite Zimbabwe failed to secure a berth. Zimbabwe are currently placed third in the regional final with six points, having won three of their five games.

After the results of the Africa Qualifier, the slots for the 20 participating teams have been filled.

The main tournament is set to take place between June 4-30 next year.

The top two sides from each group make it to the Super 8 stage, followed by the semi-finals and the final.

The qualified teams for the 2024 T20 World Cup: USA, West Indies, Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Papua New Guinea, Canada, Nepal, Oman, Namibia and Uganda. PTI

