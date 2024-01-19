U-19 World Cup 2024 TV, live streaming: Where to watch in your country?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed details of the broadcast arrangements in place for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024, as South Africa prepares to host the action from 19 January.

The event has historically provided fans with the first glimpse of the stars of tomorrow, and for the first time ever, all 41 matches at the event will be broadcast live to audiences around the globe.

Among the destinations for live broadcast coverage, fans can catch the action on Star Sports (India), Amazon (Australia), Sky Sports (UK), Supersport (Sub-Saharan Africa), CricLife (MENA), Willow (USA and Canada), ESPN (Caribbean and South America) and Sky Sport (New Zealand).

Fans in other territories will be able to watch the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 for free on the ICC’s OTT platform, ICC.tv, ensuring live coverage of all matches across the world.

Matchday broadcast coverage will include pre-match build-up and post-match reactions with the captains’ interviews.

Renowned broadcaster and former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop will be leading the commentary team and he will be joined by Scott Styris, Samuel Badree and Lydia Greenway, former international stars who have lifted ICC world titles for their respective teams.

Other former international cricketers on the roster include WV Raman, Marina Iqbal, Ed Rainsford, Bazid Khan, Abhinav Mukund, Tino Mawoyo, HD Ackerman and Jon Kent.

The line-up will also include broadcasters Charles Dagnall, Melinda Farrell, Andrew Leonard, Raunak Kapoor, Philasande Sixaba, Firdose Moonda and Zaahier Adams.

Here is the full list of broadcasters and territories for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024.