London, July 12 (AP) Takers of most wickets in Test cricket history.

800 - Muthiah Muralitharan, Sri Lanka/ICC

708 - Shane Warne, Australia

704 - James Anderson, England

619 - Anil Kumble, India

604 - Stuart Broad, England

563 - Glenn McGrath, Australia

530 - Nathan Lyon, Australia

519 - Courtney Walsh, West Indies

516 - Ravichandran Ashwin, India

439 - Dale Steyn, South Africa

