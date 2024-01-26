Tanmay Agarwal smashes fastest 300 in first-class history during Ranji Trophy game

Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal on Friday (January 26) shattered several records including the fastest-ever triple hundred in first-class cricket during their Ranji Trophy Plate group game against Arunachal Pradesh.

The left-handed opener Tanmay smashed 300 off just 147 balls with 31 fours and 20 sixes at the NexGen Ground in Hyderabad. This is the fastest triple century in the history of first-class cricket. He also now owns the record for the most sixes in an innings in the Ranji Trophy.

He broke South African batter Marco Marais's triple-century record (300 off 191 balls).

Tanmay, who idolises MS Dhoni, brought up his 200 in just 119 balls, which is also a record in first-class cricket.

At the time of writing this report, Tanmway was batting on 323 off 160 balls and Hyderabad were cruising at 528/2 in 47.3 overs. Earlier, Arunachal Pradesh were bowled out for 172.

Fastest recorded triple centuries in first-class cricket

Tanmay Agarwal, 147 balls – Hyderabad vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2024

Marco Marais, 191 balls – Border vs Eastern Province, 2017

Charles Macartney, 221 balls – Australians vs Nottinghamshire, 1921

Frank Wooley, 230 balls – MCC vs Tasmania, 1912

Ken Rutherford, 234 balls – New Zealanders vs DB Close's XI, 1986

Viv Richards, 244 balls – Somerset vs Warwickshire, 1985

Kusal Perera, 244 balls – Colts vs Saracens, 2012-13

Kithuruwan Vithanage, 245 balls – Tamil UC & AC vs SL Air Force SC, 2014-15