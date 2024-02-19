Tamil Nadu, Karnataka qualify for Ranji Trophy quarterfinals from Group C

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Feb 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu needed just seven overs to chase down an easy target and beat Punjab by nine wickets on the final day to top Group C and qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals here on Monday.

With six points from the easy win, TN topped the group with 28 points from seven matches.

Karnataka, who drew with Chandigarh in Hubballi on Monday, also qualified for the quarterfinals as they finished second in the group with 27 points.

Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner Sai Kishore (4/80) shone with the ball on Monday as he took four wickets to help his side bowl Punjab out for 231 in 64.2 overs.

Punjab were following-on after they made 274 in their first innings in reply to Tamil Nadu's 435.

Ajith Ram (3/52) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (3/23) added one wicket each to their two on Sunday as Punjab added just 51 runs from 24.2 overs for the loss of six wickets in their second innings.

Punjab began the final day at 180 for 4.

Needing just 71 runs for an outright win, Tamil Nadu reached the target in just seven overs for the loss of one wicket.

Narayan Jagadeesan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul remained unbeaten on 26 and 22 respectively while Suresh Lokeshwar made 19 as Tamil Nadu reached 71 for 1 to win the match.

In Hubbali, Chandigarh ended the final day on 236 for 5 in their second innings after Karnataka had piled up a massive 563 for 5 declared in their first innings on Sunday to draw the match. Chandigarh had made 267 in their first innings.

Karnataka secured three points from the match on the basis of first innings lead.

Chandigarh got one point from the drawn match and ended at seventh spot in the eight-team group with six points.

Gujarat, who had beaten Goa by seven wickets in Porvorim on Sunday, missed the bus as they finished third in the group with 25 points -- two less than that of Karnataka -- from seven matches.

Railways, who beat Tripura by five wickets on Monday in Agartala, finished fourth with 24 points from seven matches.

Brief Scores: In Salem: Tamil Nadu 435 and 71 for 1 in 7 overs beat Punjab 274 and 231 all out in 64.2 overs (Nehal Wadhera 109; Sai Kishore 4/80) by nine wickets.

Points: Tamil Nadu 6 points; Punjab 0.

In Agartala: Tripura: 149 and 333 lost to Railways 105 and 378 for 5 in 103 overs (Pratham Singh 169 not out, Mohammad Saif 106; Manisankar Murasingh 3/81) by 5 wickets.

Points: Railways 6, Tripura 0.

In Hubballi: Chandigarh 267 and 236 for 5 in 80 overs (Arslan Khan 63, Mayank Sidhu 56 not out; Vasuki Koushik 2/26) drew with Karnataka 563 for 5 declared.

Points: Karnataka 3 (on basis of first innings lead), Chandigarh 1. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)