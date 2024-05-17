T20 World Cup warm-up match schedule released, India to face Bangladesh

The official warm-up match fixtures for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 have been announced. Matches are scheduled to be played from May 27 to June 1 across the USA and at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean.

India will play only one warm-up match before the start of the tournament. The T20 World Cup will be held from June 2 to 29.

The venues to host the 16 warm-up matches are the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas; Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida, and Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not carry international T20 status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad. In a change from the previous rights cycle, teams will now have the option of playing up to two warm-up matches depending on arrival time at the event, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

T20 World Cup warm-up match schedule

Monday, 27 May

Canada vs Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Oman vs Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

Namibia vs Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Tuesday, 28 May

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Bangladesh vs USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Australia vs Namibia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Wednesday, 29 May

South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Afghanistan vs Oman, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 13h00

Thursday, 30 May

Nepal vs USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30

Scotland vs Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Netherlands vs Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 15h00

Namibia vs Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 15h00

West Indies vs Australia, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 19h00

Friday, 31 May

Ireland vs Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 10h30

Scotland vs Afghanistan, Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 10h30

Saturday, 1 June

India vs Bangladesh, Venue (To be confirmed), USA