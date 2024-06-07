T20 World Cup | USA vs Pakistan: Who is Nitish Kumar?

Indian-origin cricketer Nitish Kumar emerged as one of the heroes in USA’s upset Super Over win over former champions Pakistan in an ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Dallas on Thursday (June 6).

Canada-born Nitish hit a four off the final ball bowled by Haris Rauf to tie the game and take it to the Super Over. Right-hand batter Nitish remained unbeaten on 14 off 14 balls. In the Super Over, USA held their nerves to register a win by 5 runs.

Who is Nitish Kumar?

Nitish’s famous four in the 20th over, earned him comparisons with political leader Nitish Kumar, who is in news after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Social media was abuzz with Nitish being the key nowadays.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party JD(U) is a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He is seen as a kingmaker after the ruling BJP fell short of majority.

Talking about cricketer Nitish, he was born in Ontario, Canada and later moved to USA. He was the youngest to play first-class cricket for Canada, in 2009. And, in 2010, he became the country’s youngest to play in an ODI, at the age of 15 years.

2 World Cups representing 2 different countries

Born on May 21, 1994, Nitish has so far played 16 ODIs and 24 T20Is. He is an all-rounder, who bowls off-spin. He has now played two World Cups (50-over and T20) for two different countries.

At the age of 16 years, Nitish played for Canada in an ICC World Cup 2011 (50 overs) match against Zimbabwe in Nagpur in February. Now, 13 years later, he is representing USA in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

According to Nitish, he decided to move to the USA after the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

“There was Covid-19, (and) Toronto had one of the longest lockdowns in the world. There was nothing going on in terms of cricket. And to be fair, I’ve always dreamt about playing cricket. And I’m someone that's 100% in; I'm not going to do 50-50,” Nitish told ESPNCricinfo website.

“I don’t want to give up playing cricket. I don’t want to wait,” he added.

'Tendulkar' Nitish Kumar

Nitish’s nickname is “Tendulkar” as he copied Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s batting style.

“I don’t know who (gave me the nickname). I can’t recall watching too much cricket when young. But I used to watch videos. Sachin’s my favourite player, and I used to copy his style – even his pads and helmet,” he told the website.

Nitish studied in England and played cricket there. His father played for Toronto Cricket, Skating and Curling Club in Canada.

The USA cricket team is made up of players from India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa. Most of them are from India including left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh, who won the Under-19 World Cup with India.