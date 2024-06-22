T20 WC, Super 8: Hardik hits 27-ball fifty, India post 196/5 against Bangladesh

All-rounder Hardik Pandya scored a 27-ball unbeaten 50 as India posted an impressive 196 for 5 against Bangladesh in a Super 8 game of the T20 World Cup 2024 in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda on Saturday (June 22). This is the highest T20I score on this ground.

Vice-captain Pandya hit four boundaries and three sixes and shared a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dube (34 off 24 balls). Rishabh Pant (36 off 24 balls) and Virat Kohli (37 off 28 balls) were the other significant contributors. Seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2/32) was the pick of Bangladeshi bowlers.

Brief Scores: India 196/5 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Shivam Dube 34, Rishabh Pant 36, Virat Kohli 37; T H Sakib 2/32) vs Bangladesh.







