T20 World Cup Super 8 format and India's matches: India vs Australia on June 24

India have qualified for the Super Eight stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and focus now shifts to the second round of the tournament that starts next Wednesday, June 19.



With three wins in a row, India entered the Super Eight phase. India were the third team after South Africa and Australia to progress to the second round. On Thursday (June 13), co-hosts West Indies defeated New Zealand to qualify.

The T20 World Cup 2024 started with 20 teams in the competition. After the first round, which is still in progress, 12 sides will be eliminated.

As of Thursday, only Namibia and Oman are officially knocked out. All other teams can mathematically qualify for the Super Eight stage.

India will wrap up their Group A campaign with a game against Canada on Saturday, June 15.

How Super Eight stage works

In the Super Eights, the eight teams will be divided into two groups of four each and top two from each group qualify for the semi-finals. The seedings for the Super Eights were decided before the tournament.

As per the seedings and groups for the Super Eights, India are A1 while Pakistan are A2.

In the Super Eights, each team plays the other three in their group, and they will all be new opponents. As per the schedule, India, who are in Group 1, will face Australia (B2) on June 24. The other teams (C1 and D2) are yet to be decided in India’s group.

With New Zealand (C1) struggling without a win so far, that spot may be taken by Afghanistan. And, Sri Lanka (D2) have so far lost two games and one was no result. They are languishing at the bottom with just one point and have one match remaining in Group D.

If Sri Lanka fail to qualify, then that spot would be taken by Bangladesh, Netherlands or Nepal.

India’s Super Eight schedule

Thursday, June 20 (8 PM IST): India vs (C1, team to be confirmed)

Saturday, June 22 (8 PM IST): India vs (D2, to be confirmed)

Monday, June 22 (8 PM IST): India vs Australia (B2)

Seedings at T20 World Cup 2024

A1 – India

A2 – Pakistan

B1 – England

B2 – Australia

C1 – New Zealand

C2 – West Indies

D1 – South Africa

D2 – Sri Lanka

Note: If any of the above teams fail to qualify for the Super Eights, the side which progresses instead, will take their spot.

Super Eight groups

Group 1: A1, B2, C1, D2

Group 2: A2, B1, C2, D1