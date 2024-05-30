T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan game in New York receives 'lone wolf' attack threat

There is a 'long wolf' attack threat for the India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 game to be played in New York on June 9. Following this, the police are set to provide "largest-ever" security cover to the blockbuster contest.

The Eisenhower Park Stadium at Nassau County will host eight matches of the tournament proper, including India's three outings. The Indians will also play a practice game against Bangladesh at the venue on June 1.

A report on CNN said that New York officials are putting safety precautions in place "after terror group ISIS-K made a global threat earlier this year" against the World Cup.

What police said

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said on Wednesday (May 29) that the event received an ISIS-K-linked threat in April.

"That was followed by more specific threats on the India versus Pakistan game, scheduled for June 9, and references to a viral video circulating online, which calls for 'that lone wolf to act out'," the report said.

"I can guarantee you this. This is the largest security we've ever had to do in this county's history, and I can also guarantee you this – the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9th will be inside that stadium," Ryder said in that report.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said described the mega event, which is likely to draw massive crowds from among the expats, as "Super Bowl on steroids".

"There will be teams from all over the world coming in. There will be fans from all over the world coming to Nassau County...we have been meeting for well over six months on a regular basis to talk about security concerns and health care concerns, which could potentially arise at any kind of event of this magnitude." "We take every threat seriously. There are the same procedures for every threat,” Blakeman said.

What is a 'lone wolf' attack?

According to the US Department of Justice, 'lone wolf' attack or 'lone wolf' terrorism is "the term used to describe someone who acts alone in a terrorist attack without the help or encouragement of a government or a terrorist organisation. What classifies a violent act by a lone individual as a terrorist attack is the political basis for the action."

"...some lone-wolf terrorists were radicalised in the military; some were radicalized in the workplace, and others on the internet," it added.

India's first match on June 5

Blakeman also noted the county's coordinated security efforts with federal partners, including the FBI, and Department of Homeland Security among others.

"To that end, we have taken many, many precautions as well as making sure that the stadium and the surrounding Eisenhower Park are safe," he said.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will begin its campaign by taking on Ireland on June 5, followed by the high-voltage clash against Pakistan on June 9.

The team will then face hosts USA on June 12.

The terror threat to the event was first revealed by Trinidad's Prime Minister Keith Rowley and the ICC had responded to it by asserting that a robust security cover is in place to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

"The safety and security of everyone at the event is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place.

"We work closely with authorities in our host countries and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event," the ICC had stated.

What NY governor said

Stating that there is "no credible threat at this time", New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she has directed police to elevate security measures.

In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account, Hochul said, "In preparation for the World Cup my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe. While there is no credible threat at this time, I've directed @nyspolice (NYPD) to elevate security measures & we’ll continue to monitor as the event nears."

(With agency inputs)