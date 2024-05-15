T20 World Cup: India to play semis in Guyana if they reach last-four stage; no reserve day

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) India will play the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Guyana on June 27 if the cricketing giants reach the last four stage of the competition.

As per ICC's playing conditions for the showpiece in the USA and Caribbean, reserve day is only kept for the final in Barbados on June 29.

"If India qualifies for the semi-finals, they will play in the second semi-final scheduled for Guyana on the 27 June 2024," stated the playing conditions.

The decision on scheduling has been taken considering the timing of the semifinals in Trinidad and Guyana. The first semifinal in Trinidad on June 26 is a night affair while the knock-out game in Guyana is a day game, more suited for the Indian TV audience.

The second semifinal will start at 8.30 PM IST and will have an added time of 250 minutes if the game is impacted by weather. The added time for the first semifinal will be applied over two days.

"The Final on 29 June will have a reserve day on 30 June. The semi-finals will each have additional time added in order to complete the match which will total 250 minutes.

"For the first semi-final on 26 June, 60 minutes will be available at the end of the day’s play with the remaining 190 minutes scheduled for 2pm on 27 June.

"Whilst the additional 250 minutes for the second semi-final scheduled on 27 June will be utilised if needed through extended playing hours on the scheduled day," according to the playing conditions.

India will be aiming to win an elusive ICC trophy and they will begin their campaign against Ireland in New York on June 5 before taking on arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on June 9. PTI

