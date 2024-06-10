T20 World Cup: How Pakistan can qualify for Super 8 after loss to India

Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2024 chances took a further hit after they lost a thrilling low-scoring encounter to India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of New York on Sunday (June 9).

The Babar Azam-led side bowled brilliantly to restrict India to a below-par 119 all out in 19 overs. However, their batters failed to chase down this small target on a drop-in pitch which assisted the bowlers.

Indian bowlers, led by the outstanding Jasprit Bumrah, halted Pakistan’s run chase at 113 to eke out a six-run victory for their second success in a row in the tournament.

While India strengthened their chances of progressing to the second round (Super Eight), Pakistan’s hopes not only depend on their own results but the other teams in Group A.

So far, Pakistan have lost both their matches in the T20 World Cup 2024. In their opener, co-hosts USA shocked them in Super Over. Now, they have to beat Canada and Ireland to stay in contention for a spot in the Super Eight.

Currently, India lead Group A with four points followed by USA, also with four points. Canada are at the third spot with two points while Pakistan and Ireland are yet to open their account.

Pakistan’s remaining two group matches are on June 11 (versus Canada) and on June 16 (against Ireland). To stay alive in the competition, Pakistan need to win both their matches. If they do so, they will reach a maximum of four points.

Even if they win the two games, Pakistan have to wait for other results to go in their favour. They want USA, Canada and Ireland not to win their remaining games.

If India, in their remaining matches beat USA and Canada, they will top the group with an unbeaten record and eight points. Also, if USA lose their final group game on June 14 to Ireland, then Pakistan and USA with four points apiece will battle for the second spot to reach the Super Eight.

In such a scenario, net run rate (NRR) will be considered to decide who goes through. Pakistan will now be hoping that they win the two matches and pray other results go their way. Or else, they will be eliminated from the first round itself.