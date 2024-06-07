T20 World Cup | First major upset: USA stun Pakistan in thrilling Super Over

Newcomers USA pulled off a massive upset by defeating former champions Pakistan via the Super Over to cause the first big upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Dallas on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan scored 159 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. The USA produced a fine show and ended at 159 for three.



In the Super Over, USA smashed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket and Pakistan could manage only 13 for one.

With all their experience, Pakistan failed to capitalise on the chances USA gave them. With the win, USA went right on top of the points table in Group A, overtaking India.



The result is reminiscent of Pakistan's shocking loss to Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup. Ireland were playing in their first World Cup then.



Skipper Monank Patel struck a fluent 50 off 38 balls, while Andries Gous contributed 35 in 26 balls. Aaron Jones, the hero of USA's win over Canada in the tournament opener, remained not out on 36 in 26 balls.

Earlier, captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 44 while Shadab Khan chipped in with 40.

For USA, Nosthush Kenjige was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing three wickets for 30 runs.

USA started the campaign with a win over Canada, and a victory on Thursday not only boosted their position in the table, but also helped them script history.

Brief Scores



Pakistan: 159 for 7 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 44, Shadab Khan 40; Nosthush Kenjige 3/30).

USA: 159 for 3 in 20 overs (Monank Patel 50, Andries Gous 35).



(With agency inputs)