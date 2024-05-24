T20 World Cup 2024 to have AI-supported vertical feed, a world first for cricket

The T20 World Cup 2024 will see an Artificial intelligence (AI) supported vertical TV feed, a world first for cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday (May 24).



“ICC TV is set to deliver an unmatched viewing experience for cricket fans worldwide during the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Alongside live coverage of every match, a comprehensive world feed service will be available for licensees and an AI-supported vertical feed, a world first for cricket, will be launched,” ICC said in a media release.

The T20 World Cup will be played in the US and Caribbean islands from June 2 to 29 with 20 teams including India participating.

Ensuring fans have access to all 55 matches across 28 days of action, the extensive coverage will feature a pre-match show, an innings interval programme, and a post-match wrap-up when the event kicks off with hosts USA taking on Canada in Dallas, ICC added.

Taking a step further into the world of vertical 9:16 aspect-ratio coverage following the success at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, ICC TV will introduce an AI-supported vertical feed. Produced in collaboration with Disney Star, Quidich Innovation Labs, and NEP for the event, the coverage is designed to engage casual fans with an intuitive viewing experience optimized for mobile devices.

ICC TV will collaborate with production services partner Disney Star and equipment services partner NEP Broadcast Solutions. AE Live will manage the on-air graphics, enhanced by detailed cricket data analytics from Cricviz.

The broadcast will incorporate various visual enhancements and innovations. Hawk-Eye will provide off-bat tracking and Piero graphics to elevate game analysis. They will also deliver DRS services, including ball tracking and edge detection.

Quidich Innovation Labs will deliver Field 360° – a virtual field model to illustrate fielding positions and strategies. They will also deliver a drone camera for stunning aerial views of the venues and surrounding areas, and a roving buggy cam for ground-level perspectives, while Spidercam will offer an aerial view of the action. A cine-style shallow depth of field roving camera will also bring the atmosphere from the stands closer to our viewers.

Beyond live match coverage, ICC TV will produce extensive non-live content, distributed to partners. This content will include daily player profiles, team features, match previews, venue spotlights, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, allowing fans to experience the excitement of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup up close, ICC said.