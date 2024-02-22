T20 World Cup 2024 tickets: India vs Pak game oversubscribed 200 times; general sales start

The general ticket sales for the T20 World Cup 2024 have begun today (February 22) on the official website, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

Tickets can be purchased at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

Massive demand for India vs Pakistan game

During the ballot period, over 3 million ticket applications from over 161 countries were received for the pinnacle global event for T20 cricket. Ticket allocations are currently unavailable to nine T20 World Cup matches scheduled in the USA, with the India v Pakistan fixture on 9 June in New York oversubscribed more than 200 times, ICC said in a media release.

The countdown is on to the World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA from 1-29 June, with 22 February marking 100 days to the start of the event.

Both semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana along with the final in Barbados were oversubscribed in the ballot, as were two Super Eight matches in Barbados and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, but tickets to all other fixtures in the West Indies are available, with fans encouraged to purchase their tickets now to be a part of the biggest T20 World Cup ever.

Travel packages

“Travelling fans can also secure ticket-inclusive travel packages through ICC Travel & Tours and appointed Official Travel Agents in various countries. To guarantee your place at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 please visit www.icctravelandtours.com,” ICC said.

The 100-days-to-go milestone on Friday also marked the launch of the official campaign film ‘Out of this World’, which features T20 superstars Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis, Shaheen Afridi, Shubman Gill, and Ali Khan. The film showcases the various locations of the T20 World Cup games in the West Indies and USA; it has been created to appeal to existing cricket lovers and attract new audiences.

A series of fan engagement events will also blast off at all nine host locations across the West Indies and USA, including a larger-than-life cricket ball taking over Times Square in New York City and in central locations in Miami, Dallas, and across the Caribbean, ICC said.