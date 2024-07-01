T20 World Cup 2024 Team of Tournament: Rohit Sharma captain, 6 Indians named

India’s Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Team of the Tournament. Players from four different nations have been picked in the team announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (July 1).



On June 29, Rohit led India to T20 World Cup triumph in Bridgetown, Barbados. The ‘Men in Blue’ defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final that was decided in the last over.

There are six Indians in the Team of the Tournament including Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah. However, there is no place for Virat Kohli.

Three players from Afghanistan make the cut following a breakthrough run to the semi-finals.

The team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 (in batting order) is:

Rohit Sharma (captain) – India

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper) – Afghanistan

Nicholas Pooran – West Indies

Suryakumar Yadav – India

Marcus Stoinis – Australia

Hardik Pandya – India

Axar Patel – India

Rashid Khan – Afghanistan

Jasprit Bumrah – India

Arshdeep Singha – India

Fazalhaq Farooqi – Afghanistan

12th man: Anrich Nortje – South Africa

Rohit finished as the second top run-scorer in the competition, scoring 257 runs in eight innings. The pick of his performances came in the win over Australia, when he smashed 92, before adding 57 in the semi-final success against England.

He is joined at the top of the order by Afghanistan wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the only man to outscore the Indian opener.

Rahmanullah made 281 runs as Afghanistan progressed to the semi-finals for the first time in their history, making half-centuries in three matches. His 60 against Australia proved pivotal as Afghanistan progressed from the Super 8s.

In at No.3 is Nicholas Pooran, the West Indies wicket-keeper batter, who scored 228 runs at an average of 38, including a 53-ball 98 in victory over Afghanistan.

The second Indian player in the XI is Suryakumar Yadav, the hard-hitting batter rewarded for some crucial innings, notably in the semi-final against England, 47, and the Super 8s win over Afghanistan when he smashed 53 off just 28 balls.

At No. 5 is the sole Australian in the team, with Marcus Stoinis included after a stellar tournament. Stoinis contributed with bat and ball, scoring his 169 runs at an average of over 40, and a strike rate in excess of 160. He also chipped in with 10 wickets across the tournament.

The next all-rounder comes from India, Hardik Pandya scoring 144 runs at an average of 48, while also picking up 11 wickets with the ball, and bowling the all-important final over to seal victory in the title clash.

His teammate Axar Patel was similarly influential with bat and ball. The left-armer was promoted up the order in the final, scoring an invaluable 47, while his three for 23 helped secure victory over England in the semi-final.

Rashid Khan comes in at No.8, the Afghanistan all-rounder excelling in the Caribbean with 14 wickets at an average of 12.78 and an economy rate just over six.

He is followed by Jasprit Bumrah, the standout performer across the entire tournament. It was his spell that swung the final back India’s way, and he finished with 15 wickets at an average of just 8.26, with a remarkable economy rate of 4.17.

The final Indian player in the XI is Arshdeep Singh, who was outstanding in his second World Cup. His 17 wickets were the joint most of any player, including a crucial two for 20 in the final.

The only man to match Arshdeep’s wicket tally was Fazalhaq Farooqi, of Afghanistan, the final player in the XI. His four for 17 helped beat New Zealand in the group stages, as Afghanistan progressed ahead of the Black Caps.

Runners-up South Africa provide the 12th man in the team, with Anrich Nortje having been outstanding for the Proteas. He took 15 wickets at an average of 13.40 and an economy rate under six.