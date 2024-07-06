T20 World Champions India suffer shock loss against Zimbabwe

T20 World Champions India were stunned by an inexperienced Zimbabwe by 13 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series in Harare on Saturday (July 6). India failed to chase down a small total of 116.

A new-look Indian side, under Shubman Gill, handed three debut caps. But the young Indian batters failed to shine and returned with eight single-digit scores to be bowled out for 102 in 19.5 overs.

India were reduced to 86 for 9 in 17 overs and from there Washington Sundar (27; 34b) led India's fightback but only to fall short. This became India's first loss in the format in 2024.

This was India's first loss since winning the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29. However, none of the players who played in the tournament featured in Saturday's match.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza led from the front with his tidy 3/25 from his spin bowling, while Tendai Chatara bagged 3/16 from 3.1 overs.

Earlier, India restricted Zimbabwe to 115/9 after they opted to bowl.

Wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed a career-best 4 for 13, while off-spin allrounder Washington Sundar snapped 2 for 11 as Zimbabwe lost six wickets for 16 runs to slip to 90 for 9 inside 16 overs.

But wicketkeeper-batter Clive Madande held the fort with a fine cameo of 29 not out from 25 balls (4x4) in an unbroken 25-run last wicket stand with Tendai Chatara.

India handed debut caps to Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, all of them returned with single-digit scores.

The match went down till the very last over but it's Zimbabwe who win the 1st T20I.#TeamIndia will aim to bounce back in the 2nd T20I tomorrow.Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/r08h7yfNHO#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/FLlBZjYxCb — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2024

(With agency inputs)