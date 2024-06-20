T20 WC Super 8: Salt's 87, Bairstow's 48 guide England to 8-wicket win over WI

Gros Islet (St Lucia), Jun 20 (PTI) Defending champions England started their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign with a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies here on Thursday.

Opener Phil Salt made an unbeaten 87 off 47 balls and Jonny Bairstow made a 48 not out off 26 balls as England overhauled WI’s 180 for four in 17.3 overs in Group 2 match.

Brief scores: West Indies 180/4 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 36, Nicholas Pooran 36, Sherfane Rutherford 28 not out) lost to England: 181/2 in 17.3 overs (Phil Salt 87 not out, Jonny Bairstow 48 not out) by 8 wickets. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)