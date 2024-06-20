The Federal
T20 WC Super 8: Salts 87, Bairstows 48 guide England to 8-wicket win over WI
Phil Salt and Jonny Bairstow took England home to an 8-wicket win over the West Indies at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia on Wednesday (June 19). Photo: PTI 

T20 WC Super 8: Salt's 87, Bairstow's 48 guide England to 8-wicket win over WI

Agencies
20 Jun 2024 7:34 AM GMT  (Updated:2024-06-20 07:34:32)

Gros Islet (St Lucia), Jun 20 (PTI) Defending champions England started their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign with a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies here on Thursday.

Opener Phil Salt made an unbeaten 87 off 47 balls and Jonny Bairstow made a 48 not out off 26 balls as England overhauled WI’s 180 for four in 17.3 overs in Group 2 match.

Brief scores: West Indies 180/4 in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 36, Nicholas Pooran 36, Sherfane Rutherford 28 not out) lost to England: 181/2 in 17.3 overs (Phil Salt 87 not out, Jonny Bairstow 48 not out) by 8 wickets. PTI

T20 World Cup 2024EnglandWest Indies
