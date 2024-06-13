T20 WC | 'Struggling' Shivam Dube on NY pitches: Felt like playing in Ranji Trophy

New York, Jun 13 (PTI) Accustomed to batting on belters in India, big-hitting all-rounder Shivam Dube conceded that the two-paced tracks for the T20 World Cup matches here left him bamboozled to such an extent that it almost felt like playing a Ranji Trophy game.

The Chennai Super Kings star regained some form with a 35-ball 31 in the seven-wicket win over a fighting USA team that propelled India into the event's Super Eight stage on Wednesday. The World Cup would move entirely to the West Indies with the Super Eight games.

"I was struggling with my form and focusing on my process," Dube said about his successive failures against Ireland and Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium here.

"But here, there was no pressure. All the support staff and coaches backed me and told me, 'It's difficult, but you have the ability to hit sixes, so apply it.' "I've never doubted myself for what I've done in the past. I just think that these conditions do not demand what I've done at CSK. These conditions require a different approach, so I was batting differently today," he added.

Dube still has a long way to go before truly justifying his selection ahead of another power-hitter Rinku Singh, who is in the reserves.

After being named in India's main World Cup squad, Dube managed just 36 runs from five innings in the IPL. His woes continued in the World Cup, where he scored 14 (practice match against Bangladesh), 0 not out, and 3 in three outings before finally delivering a composed knock on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest 111, India were reduced to 44/3 in the difficult drop-in Nassau pitch. Dube also found the going tough and struggled to time the ball, taking six deliveries to open his account.

From being nine off 15 balls, Dube finally managed to connect with an 87-metre six off Corey Anderson in the 15th over.

"It felt like (playing) Ranji Trophy. I don't think in white ball," joked Dube about his wait for a six.

"Conditions dictate how you want to play here. You have to choose your best shot to hit a six. Today, I was waiting for that opportunity.

"It's not easy to come here and start hitting from ball one; you have to take your time," he admitted.

He may not have enjoyed batting on these tracks but bowling, he has certainly liked.

"Obviously I miss six-hitting at CSK and in India...it's difficult to bat here in these conditions and in the nets as well. It is definitely better to bowl here, I would have bowled more but was hit for a six and didn't get opportunity," he said.

Asked if he would want to 'delete' the difficult memories of his struggle at this venue, he said: "I won't delete this from my memory because this is my first World Cup." "Only batting is difficult -- be it chasing or batting first. But we had a good partnership and we finished early so I would say chasing was little easier as we won today," he said.

"The ball is skidding, staying low, keeping sideways and some are coming very fast off the pitch -- it's doing all sorts of things. So, it's difficult to judge. I don't think you have ever seen this in a T20 World Cup." Dube also blamed his and others' woes on the day matches being played in a makeshift stadium without proper stands for the spectators.

"Because of the backdrop, it's a bit difficult. Moreover, there is a lot of light, so it's a bit difficult to judge the ball," he said.

Premier Indian batter Virat Kohli got out for a golden duck, extending his poor run after being promoted as an opener in the mega-event. He has scores of 1, 4 and 0 in three innings so far.

Asked about the senior batter's lack of form, Dube said, "There is nothing I can say about Virat Kohli because I'm not Virat Kohli." "His bad patch means he got out cheaply a couple of times but will come back scoring hundreds in the next three matches. We all know his game and how he plays," said Dube. PTI

